Kaushal’s historical drama on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ends the Hindi film industry’s dry spell

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava

Listen to this article Vicky’s Chhaava roars loud at Rs 150 cr x 00:00

Five days since its release, Chhaava’s roar on the big screen has only gotten louder. The Vicky Kaushal-led historical drama on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, directed by Laxman Utekar, is unstoppable as it crosses the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office. Trade experts and exhibitors tell mid-day that it’s time for celebrations not only for the team of the Dinesh Vijan-backed outing, but also for the Hindi film industry at large. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, “Success like Chhaava is rare. We were waiting for a hit for a long time. Unfortunately, a couple of recent Bollywood films didn’t work their magic at the box office. Chhaava brings a lot of hope, positivity and optimism for the industry. It means people are ready to come back to the theatres, provided we give them wholesome entertainment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s so special about it, one may ask. It’s not a franchise film, for starters, Adarsh answers. “It doesn’t star the Khans. It wasn’t a festival release either. There was Valentine’s Day but that’s not a major Indian festival,” he explains. Chhaava has successfully challenged the latest trend of sequels that has engulfed the industry following the success of films like Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023), Stree 2 (2024) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan says that Chhaava’s terrific business even outside Maharashtra can be attributed to the fact that it has all the elements of a quintessential masala Hindi film. “Although it talks about a Maratha ruler, the treatment is pan-India. The protagonist is a quintessential Hindi film hero. He is macho, patriotic, and cares for his wife. It’s a well-rounded character. And there’s a lot of action.” The only thing that could undermine the film’s lifetime box-office collection, according to Chauhan, is its lacklustre music. “If the film had just three superhit songs, which would play everywhere, it could have collected Rs 500 crore plus [in the long run].”

The movie also marks the biggest opener for Kaushal as a leading man. What does it mean for the actor? According to Chauhan, this is Kaushal’s moment to emerge as a bonafide star. “He was in the same position when he had done Uri: The Surgical Attack [2019]. But he couldn’t capitalise on it. Chhaava will definitely put him on another level. It has penetrated into deeper markets. Its great business outside Maharashtra is because of Vicky Kaushal. He should now do films that [target the] widest audience possible. My advice to him would be to work with south Indian filmmakers next.”

Independent box-office analyst Jatinder Singh believes that while Chhaava will bring critical acclaim for the actor, it won’t do much to his box-office position. “The main selling point of Chhaava is the Maratha pride, which resonates strongly in Maharashtra. Vicky will get praise and acclaim for his performance but it won’t make any material change in his box-office standing.

Films based on real-life characters rarely do. Vicky is a fantastic performer and has a strong career ahead of him,” he concludes.