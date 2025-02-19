Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Mandaviya urged the youth to draw strength from the legacy of the Maratha warrior king

Besides Mandaviya and CM Fadnavis, several other Union and Maharashtra ministers took part in the 4-km-long foot march. Pic/CMO

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya joins CM Fadnavis in Pune padyatra

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to lead a padyatra on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 in Pune district of Maharashtra.

The two leaders urged the youth to draw strength from his legacy and contribute to nation-building.

Besides Mandaviya and CM Fadnavis, several other Union and Maharashtra ministers took part in the 4-km-long foot march, 'Jai Shivaji Jai Bharat', that started from College of Engineering Pune Technological University and ended at Fergusson College.

Minister of Youth Affairs, Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and CM Fadnavis were joined by over 20,000 MY Bharat Youth volunteers, showcasing immense enthusiasm and reverence for the 17th century Maratha warrior's rich legacy, according to the PTI.

Union ministers Raksha Khadse, Murlidhar Mohol, along with several state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs also participated in the padyatra organised to mark the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was born at the Shivneri Fort in present-day Pune district in Maharashtra.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Mandaviya urged the youth to draw strength from the legacy of the Maratha warrior king.

He emphasized that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's principles of 'swabhiman' (self-respect) and 'samman' (honour) continue to guide India's youth in building a self-reliant and prosperous nation.

Expressing gratitude for India's rich heritage, the Union minister highlighted that legendary leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have shaped the nation's values and inspired generations with their courage, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the motherland.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life teaches us that true leadership is about selfless service and unwavering dedication to the nation," stated Mansukh Mandaviya, reported then PTI.

He spoke about the 17th century iconic ruler's visionary governance, his efficient administration, and deep respect for all sections of society.

Taking inspiration from these ideals, he emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to strengthen the nation through progressive policies focused on good governance, social welfare, and economic growth.

He highlighted the government's commitment to empowering youth, fostering innovation, and instilling national pride'?principles that align with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision of a resilient and self-reliant society.

Mandaviya urged the youth to take responsibility, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did in his time, and contribute to making India a 'Viksit' (developed) nation.

India's youth have the potential to be the driving force of national progress, he noted and encouraged them to embrace qualities such as determination, integrity, and a sense of duty towards the country.

Just as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj envisioned a strong and self-sufficient nation, today's youth must work towards innovation, social harmony, and inclusive development, the Union minister emphasised.

"By following Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideals, we can build a nation that stands tall with pride, resilience, and unity," he affirmed, the news agency reported.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the global reverence for the legendary warrior king, noting his birth anniversary is celebrated not only in India but across 20 countries.

He highlighted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's visionary leadership in governance, taxation, welfare policies, defence, naval management, and called upon the youth to uphold his principles and contribute to nation-building.

The CM acknowledged PM Modi's efforts in nominating 12 forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for UNESCO World Heritage status and expressed confidence in their approval.

(with PTI inputs)