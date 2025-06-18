Breaking News
Western Railway makes Chhota Bheem the face of its anti-trespassing drive — here’s why

Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anushree Gaikwad | mailbag@mid-day.com

The campaign features animated videos and posters urging commuters to use foot overbridges, escalators and elevators instead of crossing railway tracks. By using the popular character Chhota Bheem, officials hope the message will resonate, especially with children

Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek unveils the campaign at Churchgate station in Mumbai. Pic/Anushree Gaikwad

In a creative move to promote railway safety, Western Railway has launched a Special Safety Campaign in collaboration with the popular animated character Chhota Bheem. The initiative aims to raise awareness among passengers—especially children—about the dangers of trespassing and boarding or alighting from moving trains.

The campaign was inaugurated on Wednesday with a special exhibition at Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai at 3 pm. The event marked the beginning of a series of themed exhibitions and digital initiatives designed to educate commuters on various safety protocols.


Speaking to mid-day, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Vineet Abhishek explained the rationale behind choosing Chhota Bheem as the face of the campaign: “We regularly engage with our passengers through social media, print and electronic media. This time, we wanted to add an interesting and creative angle to our outreach. Chhota Bheem is a beloved character across all age groups, especially among children. By using his voice and personality, we believe the safety messages will be more relatable and memorable.”


The campaign features animated messaging on key topics such as using foot overbridges, escalators, elevators, and avoiding trespassing on railway tracks. The CPRO highlighted that by instilling these habits in children early on, they are more likely to follow safety protocols as they grow older.

In addition to on-ground exhibitions, the campaign is also going digital.

“We are sharing campaign content across our social media platforms. The messaging is participative and interactive, inviting children, college students and office-goers to engage and learn,” said Abhishek.

The current theme focuses on trespassing, but Western Railway plans to expand the campaign to include topics such as digital ticketing and more. The exhibition will travel to other railway stations in the near future, with each edition tailored to a new safety theme.

By creatively blending education with entertainment, Western Railway aims to instil a lasting culture of safety across its vast and diverse commuter network. 

