Tarun Jain, an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Services (1993 batch), has taken charge as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Western Railway. He was earlier working as the Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services & Catering).

Jain has served in Indian Railways in various capacities, with his career spanning for almost 31 years. He has held several posts in Western Railway and North Western Railway in Commercial, Operating, and General Administration. Jain has diverse experience in the field of logistics, general administration and operations.

He was selected for the training at INSEAD Singapore and on Port Management at Antwerp, Belgium.

Before joining the present post, he had worked as Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services & Catering), in Western Railway's headquarters at Churchgate from July 2023 till December 2024, where he handled all the passenger amenities as well as infrastructure development works related to improvement of stations and passenger amenities. This also included planning for the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) of Indian Railways. He was also instrumental in the setting up of base kitchens on Western Railway. Through his efforts, Western Railway bagged the first ever Efficiency Shield for Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) at the prestigious 69th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar function in 2024.

While working as Divisional Railway Manager, Ahmedabad (August 2022 to July 2023), he was instrumental in increasing the loading of the division by record 38% which was among the highest year-on-year growth in the Indian Railways. For the first time in the history, the divisional loading crossed 50 metric tonnes (MT), which included an increase in the traffic at Deendayal and Mundra ports. He also looked after the commissioning of the super critical infrastructural work of the doubling of the Viramgam-Samakhiyali section. The indigenous Vande Bharat train was operated during his tenure in which PM travelled on the train. His work was recognised for two consecutive years with the prestigious General Manager’s Efficiency Shield award.

Jain looked into the running of the Shramik Specials during the Covid period as the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, North Western Railway, Jaipur (January 2019 to August 2021) and the Chief Transportation Planning Manager (January 2019 to February 2020). He was also the Chief Transportation Manager-cum- CTO from November 2018 to January 2019. Under Jain, a massive exercise of zero-based time tabling was undertaken wherein the passenger train operation of the North Western Railway Zone was reorganized resulting in massive gain in terms of operational efficiency and increasing speed of the existing trains.

While working as CPRO and DGM/G, North Western Railway, he was incharge of public relations for NWR and also looked after the general administration for the Railway. He maintained cordial relations with the stakeholders and media to project the good work done by the Railways.

He has also worked in various capacities in the past as CONCOR-Jaipur as Chief Manager (from October 2007 to October 2012), Divisional Operations Manager- Jodhpur (2005 to 2007), Divisional Operations Manager-Bikaner (2003 to 2005), Divisional Operations Manager, Ahmedabad (1998 to 2002), Area Manager, Gandhidham (from September 2002 to March, 2003), Assistant Operations Manager, Ajmer and as Assistant Commercial Manager, Mumbai (1996). He has completed his B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal.