Breaking News
Mumbai Police penalise 23,470 motorists for violating traffic norms on New Year
32-year-old man, his wife found dead inside home in Delhi, suicide suspected
Two dead, 4 injured in tempo-SUV collision in Solapur
New Year 2025: Lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath temples
Woman Maoist along with 10 others surrenders before CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Civic chief visits construction sites in E ward

Civic chief visits construction sites in E ward

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Top

Also goes to Metro 3 site, AQI monitoring station, bakeries in the area

Civic chief visits construction sites in E ward

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani (front) at a construction site on Wednesday

Listen to this article
Civic chief visits construction sites in E ward
x
00:00

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani visited a few construction sites in Byculla and Mumbai Central, including Mumbai Metro 3 work sites, on Wednesday to ensure that no construction work is carried out till the Air Quality Index (AQI) improves.


Gagrani made surprise visits to a few construction projects in E ward, including one site at Mazagaon, two at Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk, Saat Rasta, and the Metro 3 site at Mumbai Central. During the visit, Gagrani ordered officials to stop all construction work till the AQI improved. “Even after implementation of the 28-point Dust Mitigation Guidelines, permission for construction will not be granted till the AQI improves,” the civic chief told officials.


He also visited the AQI monitoring station located near the Joseph Baptista Gardens at Mazagaon and some bakeries in the area. The BMC has also closed all construction sites in Borivli. “While concreting work undertaken by the BMC was allowed, contractors need to follow all guidelines within the next 24 hours,” said an official.


Dust Mitigation Guidelines 

As per the municipal corporation’s 28-point Dust Mitigation Guidelines, building under construction must always be enclosed from all sides with green cloth/jute/tarpaulin. Additionally, metal sheet fencing that is at least 25 feet high must be set up around the project.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Air Quality Index Air Quality mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK