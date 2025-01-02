Also goes to Metro 3 site, AQI monitoring station, bakeries in the area

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani (front) at a construction site on Wednesday

Listen to this article Civic chief visits construction sites in E ward x 00:00

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani visited a few construction sites in Byculla and Mumbai Central, including Mumbai Metro 3 work sites, on Wednesday to ensure that no construction work is carried out till the Air Quality Index (AQI) improves.

Gagrani made surprise visits to a few construction projects in E ward, including one site at Mazagaon, two at Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk, Saat Rasta, and the Metro 3 site at Mumbai Central. During the visit, Gagrani ordered officials to stop all construction work till the AQI improved. “Even after implementation of the 28-point Dust Mitigation Guidelines, permission for construction will not be granted till the AQI improves,” the civic chief told officials.

He also visited the AQI monitoring station located near the Joseph Baptista Gardens at Mazagaon and some bakeries in the area. The BMC has also closed all construction sites in Borivli. “While concreting work undertaken by the BMC was allowed, contractors need to follow all guidelines within the next 24 hours,” said an official.

Dust Mitigation Guidelines

As per the municipal corporation’s 28-point Dust Mitigation Guidelines, building under construction must always be enclosed from all sides with green cloth/jute/tarpaulin. Additionally, metal sheet fencing that is at least 25 feet high must be set up around the project.