Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Clean up marshals services to be discontinued from tomorrow in Mumbai says civic body

Clean-up marshals' services to be discontinued from tomorrow in Mumbai, says civic body

Updated on: 03 April,2025 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Accordingly, if any clean-up marshal is found imposing fines after Friday, citizens are urged to contact the Mumbai civic body's divisional control room at at 022-23855128 and 022-23877691 (extension 549/500) to lodge a complaint, said BMC

Clean-up marshals' services to be discontinued from tomorrow in Mumbai, says civic body

Complaints received by BMC revealed that many marshals violated several regulations. Representational pic

Listen to this article
Clean-up marshals' services to be discontinued from tomorrow in Mumbai, says civic body
x
00:00

The Solid Waste Management Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has discontinued the services of the representatives and agencies appointed under the ‘Clean-Up Marshal’ initiative under the Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan for monitoring public cleanliness in Mumbai with effective from Friday, April 4. 


Accordingly, if any clean-up marshal is found imposing fines after Friday, citizens are urged to contact the Mumbai civic body's divisional control room at at 022-23855128 and 022-23877691 (extension 549/500) to lodge a complaint, BMC said.


Last month, mid-day.com had reported that after taking serious note of continuous complaints regarding clean-up marshals, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani had ordered the discontinuation of their services and termination of the appointment of these representatives and the agencies who hire them from April 4. 


The civic body instead aims to make the ‘Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ more citizen-centric and to create awareness on cleanliness. 

BMC has been conducting various initiatives and awareness campaigns under the guidance of Gagrani and Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi. 

As part of this, the ‘Clean-Up Marshal’ initiative was introduced, under which marshals were appointed across all 24 administrative wards in Mumbai. Each ward had 30 marshals deployed through 12 different agencies. The implementation guidelines and principles were also defined under this scheme.

Over the past one year, the clean-up marshals have collected fines totaling Rs 4,93,73,712. While enforcing cleanliness rules, they were expected to educate citizens on cleanliness norms and ensure compliance. 

However, complaints received by the BMC revealed that many marshals violated several regulations.

The violations included failure to visit designated locations as directed by administrative departments, targeting construction sites where action was not required, frequent absenteeism despite the expectation of 24X7 monitoring, negligence in biometric attendance, overcharging citizens beyond prescribed fines, operating outside designated zones, and imposing fines at hotels, banquet halls, hoardings, and billboards, which were not part of their contractual scope. 

Consequently, the contracts of all agencies associated with the ‘Clean-Up Marshals’ initiative will be terminated from April 4, mid-day.com had reported. 

While the ‘Clean-Up Marshal’ initiative is being discontinued, the implementation of the ‘Swachh Mumbai Abhiyan’ will continue, and the Mumbai civic body will soon introduce new measures, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Kiran Dighavkar said. 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation news BMC

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK