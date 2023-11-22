Eknath Shinde says need to increase city’s green cover, tackle dust particles in the air with fogging machines

CM Eknath Shinde with BMC’s cleanliness workers on Tuesday

Listen to this article CM Eknath Shinde: Can do cloud seeding to cut pollution x 00:00

Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Tuesday that he has allowed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct cloud-seeding to tackle dust pollution in the city. Shinde added that the civic body will rent 1,000 tankers to clean city roads.

Shinde, along with BMC Commissioner IS Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde, was conducting a review of civic dust mitigation drives early on Tuesday. He visited various parts of the city and western suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the efforts to tackle air pollution, Shinde said that he will allow cloud seeding. “I have told BMC officials to conduct cloud seeding in the city if needed. There is a Dubai-based company that has expertise in cloud seeding. They can speak to the company,” Shinde said.

“I have seen that workers are properly cleaning the road. Road washing can clean the dust from the road surface, but there is a need to tackle dust particles in the air. BMC has decided to use 40 fogging machines and smog towers in the city. It will help to reduce dust particles in the air,” Shinde said. “The BMC will soon rent 1,000 tankers to wash city roads,” he added.

“There is a need to increase green cover in the city. I have asked the officials to increase the number of trees in the city,” Shinde said. At Khar Danda, Shinde spoke to residents who raised the issue of water shortage. Shinde assured them that the issue would be resolved once the work on a new pipeline was done.

‘Start with small pockets’

While speaking to cleanliness workers of the BMC, Shinde asked them to start the cleanliness drive from small pockets. “Clean toilets four to five times a day, clean internal roads and footpaths. Use extra manpower to clean small pockets in the city,” he said.