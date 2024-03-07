Reclaimed land, along with part of Mahalaxmi Race Course, will be used to build Mumbai Central Park along Mumbai Coastal Road, said CM Shinde

CM Shinde interacting with media after inspection of Mumbai Coastal Road/ Screengrab

Listen to this article CM Eknath Shinde inpects Mumbai Coastal Road, says first phase opening soon x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road will be opening soon after conducting an inspection. He also spoke about the progress of the project and its benefits.

During his visit, CM Shinde, elaborating on the upcoming opening of the first phase of the Coastal Road, said that reclaimed land with part of the land from Mahalaxmi Race Course will be used to erect Mumbai Central Park sprawling over 320 acres, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Finally, Mumbai Coastal Road first phase to open next week

"The first phase of the Coastal Road will open shortly. Along the Coastal Road, there are around 120 acres of land that have been reclaimed for constructing a garden, and from Mahalaxmi Race Course, 120 acres of land have also been taken for the garden. Mumbai Central Park around 320 acres will be constructed here..." CM Shinde told ANI.

During earlier discussions on the project with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, he guaranteed that pending work would be hastened, reported ANI. The report further stated that Chahal said they were conducting various tests such as weight tests to analyse the impact of large vehicles on the road, which are expected to be completed within the next few days. He had estimated that Mumbai Coastal Road might be inaugurated between February 28 and March 3.

Also Read: Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Ambitious infrastructure project or urban dilemma?

"Some work is still pending. I did surveillance of the entire area last night. Weight tests are going on to see what effect heavy vehicles will have on the road. All this will be completed in the next two to three days. I believe the coastal road will be inaugurated by February 28-29 or March 2-3," Iqbal Singh Chahal had told ANI.

The Coastal Road Project, which is part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's budget for 2024-25, has received significant financing, with a total of Rs. 2900 crores allocated for various components. This contains provisions for the Mumbai Coastal Road (North) Versova to Dahisar has been allotted Rs 1130 crores, the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road (last leg of Coastal Road) has received funding of Rs 220 crore, and the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road received Rs 1870 crore.

BMC, India's richest civic corporation, has tabled its budget of Rs 59, 954.75 crore on February 2 and said total capital expenditure was estimated to be Rs 31,774.59 crore.

The Access Control Project on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) is also part of the proposed developments, with a budget of approximately Rs. 35,955.07 crore allocated for the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Versova interchange to Dahisar interchange and GMLR. The projects, divided in six packages, will be completed in 48 months.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!