CM Eknath Shinde tells HPC to address needs ST employees; submit report in a week

In response to the agitation called by the State Transport Corporation's trade unions, CM Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting on Wednesday.

Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has approved several significant projects and policies aimed at improving infrastructure, agriculture, and public services across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the agitation called by the State Transport Corporation's trade unions, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting on Wednesday and instructed the High Power Committee (HPC) to address the union's demands and submit a report within a week. Additionally, the state government plans to purchase 2,000 new buses to increase the corporation's income.

"In the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the High Power Committee (HPC) to hold a meeting in connection with the demands of the committee and submit its report within a week. The Chief Minister also said that the state government is positive for purchasing two thousand new buses to increase the income of the corporation," said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

During this discussion, several employee demands from ST Corporation have been considered. The demands include paying the seventh pay commission to the employees, paying the difference in the previous salary increase, paying the arrears of dearness allowance, fixing the previous contract's errors, changing the discipline and application process and implementing the medical cashless scheme for all employees, among other things. The salary to be paid to the ST employees on the line of state government employees is also one of the demands, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary, IS Chahal, Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary of Transport Department Sanjay Sethi, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department OP Gupta, Action Committee's Sandeep Shinde, Hanumant Tate along with office bearers were present in this meeting.

Irrigation and Agriculture:

The Cabinet has approved the ambitious WainGanga-NalGanga River interlinking project, valued at Rs 87,342.86 crore. This project aims to provide irrigation to 3.75 lakh hectares of land, particularly benefiting the drought-prone Marathwada region.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign:

Starting on 9 August, the state will celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, with the Tricolour being unfurled on 2.5 crore houses and establishments. Various programs will be organised during this period.

Housing for Project-Affected People:

The Cabinet has given the green light to a policy for providing flats to those affected by various projects. Authorities like the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, and MMRDA are tasked with preparing a blueprint to construct and provide sufficient flats over the next 15 years.

Urban Infrastructure:

To accelerate infrastructure development in small cities, the Cabinet has approved raising funds through loans from the Maharashtra Urban Infrastructure Fund (MUIF). This initiative aims to support urban local bodies in securing the necessary funds for development.

Education and Tribal Welfare:

Primary teachers in tribal regions will receive a two-year extension to pass the education qualification test. This decision aims to support teachers recruited under a special drive initiated in December 2018.

Caste Validity Certificates:

Amendments will be made to the act governing the issuance of caste validity certificates to address difficulties faced by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe members.

Environmental Protection:

A fine of INR 50,000 will now be imposed on those cutting down trees without prior permission, a significant increase from the current fine of INR 1,000.

Logistics Policy:

The Maharashtra Logistics Policy 2024 has been approved, aiming to generate INR 30,573 crore in income and create five lakh jobs over the next five years. The policy includes measures to reduce logistics costs and time, as well as initiatives to promote green logistics.

New Educational Institutions:

An Ayurveda college will be established in Kagal, Kolhapur, and a Yoga and Naturopathy college will be set up in Uttur village, Aazra taluka.

Retirement Benefits for Judges:

In the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, CM Shinde and other authorities decided that retired judges of the Bombay High Court and their spouses will now receive domestic worker and chauffeur services, enhancing post-retirement benefits.

Stamp Duty Waivers:

The Army Welfare Education Society and Radha Kalyan Das Dariyanani Charitable Trust have been granted 100 per cent stamp duty waivers, benefiting educational and charitable initiatives.

Financial Assistance:

Reportedly, CM Shinde had also announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 crore has been approved for the Shree Kukdeshwar Adivasi Hirda Audyogik Sahkari Sanstha in Junnar, aiding medicinal plant processing efforts.

Minority Research and Training Institute:

A new Minority Research and Training Institute (MRTI) will be established to address the backwardness of minority communities in Maharashtra, with an initial allocation of INR 6.25 crore, according to a statement from the CMO.