Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday called for the SATS project to be implemented as soon as possible in order to alleviate traffic congestion near Kurla train station. During a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, he instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to speed up the project. The meeting centred on a variety of topics in the Kurla constituency. Several local leaders attended, including MLAs Dr Harjot Kamal, Sukhjit Singh Kaka Lohgarh, and Darshan Singh Brar.

Chief Minister Shinde also recommended constructing a Botanical Garden in Kurla to protect native plants and ordered officials to expedite the construction of a flyover at Chunabhatti to replace the railway gate, a communique from CMO stated.

CM announces inclusion of 3,105 special educators

In addition, the Chief Minister announced the inclusion of 3,105 special educators who have been working since 2006 in the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and Divyang Integrated Education Scheme. He also directed the Education Department to appoint a special education teacher for the state's central schools.

A committee was constituted to look into the financial consequences of adopting the old pension scheme for 26,900 teachers who received a phase grant before 2005. This committee, chaired by the Education Minister, will comprise teachers and parliamentarians, said officials.

Officials added that currently around 241,000 differently abled pupils are enrolled in Zilla Parishad schools throughout the state. The choice to keep existing special educators and hire new ones will improve educational support for these pupils.

"A committee was appointed to re-examine the financial burden of implementing the old pension scheme. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Education Minister," the official statement from CMO stated.

CM urges officials to speed up beautification of Siddhivinayak temple

Furthermore, Chief Minister Shinde urged officials to speed up beautification efforts at the Siddhivinayak Temple to improve facilities for worshippers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans to invest Rs 500 crore in this effort, which will entail the development of a five-kilometre corridor, businesses, parking spaces, and a visitor wait system. The Chief Minister asked for the completion of technical planning so that work could commence before Ganesh Chaturthi.