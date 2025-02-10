Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the Bhumi Pujan of Taj Bandstand, a new luxury hotel by IHCL in Bandra, Mumbai. The project, spread over two acres, will feature 330 rooms, 85 apartments, and world-class amenities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday attended the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for 'Taj Bandstand,' the latest luxury hotel by the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). The event, held in Bandra, Mumbai, was also graced by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

According to ANI, the upcoming Taj Bandstand, located opposite the Taj Lands End, will span across two acres and feature 330 rooms and 85 apartments. The property is set to offer multiple dining options, expansive convention spaces, and world-class hospitality amenities, reinforcing Mumbai's position as a premier global destination for business and tourism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fadnavis expressed his delight at the project’s progress and recalled its significance to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata. "This hotel was very dear to Honorable Ratan Tataji. I still remember he once told me personally about certain issues that needed to be resolved. He envisioned this not just as a hotel, but as a landmark that would be a matter of pride for Mumbai," he stated, as per ANI reports.

He further highlighted the hotel's transformative potential for the city. "Looking at the design and planning, I can confidently say that this project is set to redefine Mumbai’s skyline. Over the years, Mumbai has re-emerged as the convention capital of India, and Taj Bandstand will only enhance this reputation," the Chief Minister added.

ANI reports that in addition to its luxurious accommodations and modern infrastructure, the project will also contribute to the beautification and upkeep of its surroundings. The development will include landscaped gardens, sporting and recreational facilities, and entertainment hubs, all designed to reflect Mumbai’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. "IHCL opened its first hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace in Bombay, in 1903. Over the past century, it has become an intrinsic part of the city's cultural fabric. Taj Bandstand will carry forward this legacy and stand as an iconic structure representing Mumbai's indomitable spirit and growing global prominence," he remarked, according to ANI.

With the addition of Taj Bandstand, IHCL’s portfolio in Mumbai will expand to 17 hotels, including five currently under development. "We have received key pre-construction approvals, including the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and a provisional Fire NOC. Upon securing all necessary clearances, we aim to commence construction in 2025 and complete the project over the next four years," Chhatwal added.

(With inputs from ANI)