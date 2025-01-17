Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police

Ahead of the Coldplay concert, the Navi Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists to prevent congestion on the roads in parts of the city.

A traffic notification said, in view of the Coldplay concert scheduled at DY Patil Stadium, Nerul, Navi Mumbai, from January 18, 19 and 21 the traffic restrictions were being issued.

The concert is expected to attract a large crowd and is set to take place at the stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

The traffic police said that to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid disruptions, the city traffic department was issuing traffic notification restricting the entry of heavy vehicles in the areas surrounding the venue in Navi Mumbai.

The police said that entry of heavy vehicles coming from the Gujarat side via the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway towards Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan will be prohibited.

It said parking along the roads in these areas will also be restricted to avoid traffic jams. The traffic will be diverted through alternative routes to minimise congestion around the venue and parts of the city.

The following routes will be affected by the restrictions:

Vehicles coming from Palghar and Virar towards Thane will not be allowed to enter the Shirsat Phata area.

Alternative routes: Shirsat Phata - Parol - Akoli (Ganeshpuri) - Ambadi Road.

Vehicles from Palghar and Vasai will be diverted from the Chinchoti Naka to the Kaman - Kharebav - Anjurphata - Bhiwandi route.

Entry to the Western Express Highway from Kashimira to Ghodbandar Road, Thane will also be closed.

Vehicles will be redirected via Versova Bridge to the Gujarat National Highway and then to the alternative route via Shirsat Phata.

"These traffic restrictions will be enforced from 2 pm to 12 am on January 18, 19, and 21. Emergency vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances, and oxygen supply vehicles, will be exempt from these restrictions," the police said.

It said that the light motor vehicles will be allowed to pass through and commuters are advised to follow the alternative routes to avoid delays.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 cops will be deployed to maintain law and order during the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra, the police said on Friday.

As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British rock group has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.

Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police.

The release said 70 officers and 434 policemen will be inside the stadium as part of their bandobast. Also, 21 officers and 440 policemen will be deployed outside the stadium each day, it said.