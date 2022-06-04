Commuter body gets its trains from PMO

WR agrees to restore Mumbai-Nandurbar and Mumbai-Ahmedabad services after Dahanu group corresponds with the PM’s office

Western Railway commuters said that the fare structure for some trains has been put on a higher slab. Representation pic

Not willing to give up after their favourite services were stopped, commuters on Western Railway went all the way up to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). After following up with local railway officials and the railway board, a commuter body from Dahanu sent appeals via e-mail, ‘PM Interact’ website and speed post to press for its demand. They have now received a reply that the services would be restored soon.

“Due to COVID restrictions, a lot of passenger/shuttle train services along with mail/express train services were terminated and fare structure revised since lockdown. The Central government has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions and Indian Railways has also restored maximum services of trains all over the country, but a few key passenger trains were yet to be restored on the Western Railway. This led to correspondence and emails to all authorities,” Hitesh Save, spokesperson of Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha, told mid-day.

“We had four primary demands, including restoration of some of the passenger trains like 59439/40: Mumbai—Ahmedabad, and 59441/42: Mumbai—Viramgam because of which a huge gap is created between current schedules of the trains, revision of fare structure of passengers/shuttle/MEMU trains because since COVID-19 restrictions, all these trains have been running with mail express fares, which are at a higher slab. The other two demands included withdrawal of the status of reservation for general coaches and restoration of halt at Saphale station of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express,” he said.

