Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Commuter body gets its trains from PMO

Commuter body gets its trains from PMO

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

WR agrees to restore Mumbai-Nandurbar and Mumbai-Ahmedabad services after Dahanu group corresponds with the PM’s office

Commuter body gets its trains from PMO

Western Railway commuters said that the fare structure for some trains has been put on a higher slab. Representation pic


Not willing to give up after their favourite services were stopped, commuters on Western Railway went all the way up to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). After following up with local railway officials and the railway board, a commuter body from Dahanu sent appeals via e-mail, ‘PM Interact’ website and speed post to press for its demand. They have now received a reply that the services would be restored soon.

“Due to COVID restrictions, a lot of passenger/shuttle train services along with mail/express train services were terminated and fare structure revised since lockdown. The Central government has lifted the COVID-19 restrictions and Indian Railways has also restored maximum services of trains all over the country, but a few key passenger trains were yet to be restored on the Western Railway. This led to correspondence and emails to all authorities,” Hitesh Save, spokesperson of Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha, told mid-day.




“We had four primary demands, including restoration of some of the passenger trains like 59439/40: Mumbai—Ahmedabad, and 59441/42: Mumbai—Viramgam because of which a huge gap is created between current schedules of the trains, revision of fare structure of passengers/shuttle/MEMU trains because since COVID-19 restrictions, all these trains have been running with mail express fares, which are at a higher slab. The other two demands included withdrawal of the status of reservation for general coaches and restoration of halt at Saphale station of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express,” he said.


Show full article

indian railways mumbai railways western railway dahanu mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK