Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Congress President Kharge extends birthday wishes to President Murmu

Congress President Kharge extends birthday wishes to President Murmu

Updated on: 20 June,2025 02:53 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished President Droupadi Murmu a happy birthday and praised her life, leadership, and dedication to serving the nation

Congress President Kharge extends birthday wishes to President Murmu

Kharge conveyed the Indian National Congress's wishes to the President on her special day. File Pic

Listen to this article
Congress President Kharge extends birthday wishes to President Murmu
x
00:00

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, lauding her commitment to national development and justice.

In a post on X, Kharge conveyed the Indian National Congress's wishes to the President on her special day.



"On behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. May her wisdom and unwavering dedication to the nation's progress, welfare, and justice continue to lead the country on the path of truth and virtuousness. We wish her a long, healthy, and fulfilling life," Kharge wrote.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished President Droupadi Murmu a happy birthday and prayed for her long and healthy life.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday."

"I wish you a healthy and long life," the post read..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished President Droupadi Murmu a happy birthday and praised her life, leadership, and dedication to serving the nation.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone.

In his message, PM Modi also lauded President Murmu's lifelong efforts to uplift the underprivileged. "She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he added.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on 25 July 2022. Previously, she was the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. According to the President of India's website, she has devoted her life to empowering the downtrodden and marginalised sections and deepening democratic values.

Born in a Santhali tribal family on 20 June 1958 at Uparbeda village, Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Murmu's early life was marked by hardships and struggle. After completing primary education from the village school, she went to Bhubaneswar on her own initiative to continue her studies. She earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts from Ramadevi Women's College, Bhubaneswar and became the first woman from her village to receive college education. (ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Mallikarjun Kharge news congress india Droupadi Murmu PM Modi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK