He accused the ruling alliance of destroying the industrial revolution in Mumbai and Maharashtra by pushing new projects, investments and jobs outside the state

Randeep Surjewala

Listen to this article Mumbai: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accuses Mahayuti for looting Mumbai and Maharashtra's skills and resources x 00:00

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday criticised the ruling Mahayuti of looting the skills and resources of Mumbai and Maharashtra and attacking democracy through defections, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the AICC general secretary attacked the Mahayuti, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, saying that dreaded gangsters were being protected and known criminals were actively encouraged under its rule.

Surjewala said, "The entertainment industry, including Bollywood, was brazenly issued threats, and political leaders were murdered in broad daylight. Can this happen without the active or tacit complicity of those in power?"

He said that the state is under a designed attack by the "khokha group vultures" and described the Mahayuti leaders as "predators clawing at and ripping apart democracy through defections", PTI quoted him saying.

According to the Congress leader, the Mahayuti was awarding contracts and tenders at a devastating rate while paying little attention to protocols, accountability, transparency, ecology, and environmental sensibility.

He accused the ruling alliance of destroying the industrial revolution in Mumbai and Maharashtra by pushing new projects, investments and jobs outside the state.

Mumbai and Maharashtra's skills and resources are being plundered by "invaders masquerading as the ruling Mahayuti", Surjewala claimed, adding that the "Mahayuti-made mahengai" (inflation) has made life hell for the people of the city and the state, PTI reported.

As per PTI, he further claimed that the Bollywood and prominent entertainers were facing death threats and firing at their residences by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The murder of former minister Baba Siddique in Bandra, reportedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, shocked the entire nation and exposed the "gun and gunda raj", he claimed.

He mentioned the shooting deaths of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad inside a police station by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead during a Facebook live session. PTI cited.

Randeep Surjewala further said that while the Mahayuti gave a last-minute lollipop of exempting toll for entry into Mumbai, , the MMRDA is still awarding contracts and tenders carelessly, which will result in the region's tolls being imposed for 35 years.

(With inputs from PTI)