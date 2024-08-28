A 35-foot statue of the 17th Century Maratha Empire founder at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday trained his guns at the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue. He alleged that corruption had peaked under the incumbent government.

Uddhav Thackeray, while addressing a press conference alongside NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress head Nana Patole, said that the government's claim that the Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse happened due to gusty winds is the "height of shamelessness".

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, to protest against the government over Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, will take out a march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India on September 1, said the former chief minister.

Referring to the clash between workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP MP Narayan Rane after the MVA delegation went to Rajkot Fort, Uddhav said, "Those creating obstructions in the MVA's morcha today in Malvan against the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue are betrayers of the warrior king."

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Sena (UBT), Rane supporters clash in Sindhudurg

Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers clashed with supporters of BJP leader Narayan Rane on Wednesday when they arrived at the site of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg district. The statue collapse incident has sparked widespread backlash for the Mahayuti government with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi demanding Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's resignation.

Former Maharashtra minister and Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot Fort on August 28 to take stock of the situation after the statue collapsed.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who represents Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, was there during the MVA delegation's visit. Rane was accompanied by his son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a group fo supporters. The Ranes were spotted bickering with the cops while Thackeray was inside the fort.

Reportedly, not long after, the supporters of two leaders got into a fight; amid the tension, the police and security personnel struggled to diffuse the situation.

Speaking at the site of Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, Aaditya said that the clash was "unfortunate and immature". He added, "I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."