Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster

Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?

Updated on: 06 June,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Officer behind a 2001 non-signal based Anti-Collision Device could have prevented Balasore accident, but current railway officials deny it

Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?

A still of former Konkan Railway Managing Director B Rajaram demonstrating the Anti-Collision Device’s workings in a documentary in 2002. Pic/National Geographic


Long before Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the Kavach system by standing in a speeding loco while another one hurtled towards him in March, 
B Rajaram, the then-managing director of Konkan Railway, live-tested the Anti-Collision Device (ACD), by remaining in the path of a speeding train in 2002. 
The latter has said the ACD could have averted the Odisha tragedy. 

