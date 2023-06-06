Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?

Officer behind a 2001 non-signal based Anti-Collision Device could have prevented Balasore accident, but current railway officials deny it

A still of former Konkan Railway Managing Director B Rajaram demonstrating the Anti-Collision Device’s workings in a documentary in 2002. Pic/National Geographic

Long before Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the Kavach system by standing in a speeding loco while another one hurtled towards him in March,

B Rajaram, the then-managing director of Konkan Railway, live-tested the Anti-Collision Device (ACD), by remaining in the path of a speeding train in 2002.

The latter has said the ACD could have averted the Odisha tragedy.