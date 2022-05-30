Court convicts 45-year-old man in Mumbai rape-murder case

The accused, Mohan Chauhan, had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts

Representational Image

A sessions court on May 30 convicted a 45-year-old man in the case of rape and brutal murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka in September last year.

The court has kept the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence on June 1.

The accused, Mohan Chauhan, had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts.

Show full article