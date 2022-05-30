Breaking News
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Model accuses Bandra hostel owner of trying to drug her
Sidhu Moose Wala's father followed son with security, witnessed his killing
No survivors, including Thane family, found in Nepal plane crash: Reports
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Court convicts 45-year-old man in Mumbai rape-murder case

Court convicts 45-year-old man in Mumbai rape-murder case

Updated on: 30 May,2022 01:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The accused, Mohan Chauhan, had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts

Court convicts 45-year-old man in Mumbai rape-murder case

Representational Image


A sessions court on May 30 convicted a 45-year-old man in the case of rape and brutal murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka in September last year.

The court has kept the matter for arguments on the quantum of sentence on June 1.




The accused, Mohan Chauhan, had raped the 34-year-old woman in a stationary vehicle and inserted a rod in her private parts.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK