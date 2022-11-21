×
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 29 new cases, zero death

Updated on: 21 November,2022 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery count increased by 89 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 751 active cases

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 29 new cases, zero death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Monday recorded 29 Covid-19 cases and zero death, a state's public health official said.


"The recovery count increased by 89 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 751 active cases," the health bulletin mentioned.



State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

Out of 8,55,39,397 laboratory samples 81,35,242 have been tested positive (09.51 per cent) for Covid-19 until today.

"On reviewing data from the last two weeks, the weekly new cases of Covid-19 have reduced from 1037 to 773 (25.46 per cent). The weekly positivity has reduced from 1.15 per cent to 0.89 per cent. The weekly positivity in Akola, Pune, Kolhapur, Jalna and Sangli districts are more than 2 per cent," the health bulletin mentioned.

Adding further details, the health official said, "Until now, a total of 134 patients of XBB variant have been found in the state - Mumbai (72), Pune (46), Thane (8), Nagpur, Bhandara (two cases each) and Akola, Amaravati, Raigad, Kolhapur (one case each). The severity of the disease, as well as the speed of transmission, have not increased in these areas."

 

 

