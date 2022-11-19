Covid-19: Mumbai reports eight new cases, one death

As per the health bulletin, 22 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Saturday, Mumbai reported eight new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per BMC health department's information. The tally of infections rose to 11,54,779 and toll to 19,743.
As per the health bulletin, 22 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.
"With a recovery rate at 98.3 per cent, the city currently has 149 active cases," the bulletin mentioned.
The overall growth rate of cases between November 12 and 18 was 0.002 per cent, while the doubling rate is at 34,536 days.