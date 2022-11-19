×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Mild tremor felt in some villages in Latur district; none hurt
Veteran actor Tabassum dies due to cardiac arrest
Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj icon of olden days, says Guv Koshyari
Maha: Interfaith couple's wedding reception cancelled in Walkar's hometown
Navlakha released from jail, taken to Navi Mumbai premises for house arrest
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Mumbai reports eight new cases one death

Covid-19: Mumbai reports eight new cases, one death

Updated on: 19 November,2022 07:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the health bulletin, 22 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours

Covid-19: Mumbai reports eight new cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai reported eight new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per BMC health department's information. The tally of infections rose to 11,54,779 and toll to 19,743.


As per the health bulletin, 22 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.



Also read: Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj icon of olden days, says Guv Koshyari


"With a recovery rate at 98.3 per cent, the city currently has 149 active cases," the bulletin mentioned.

The overall growth rate of cases between November 12 and 18 was 0.002 per cent, while the doubling rate is at 34,536 days.

Are you worried about pollution damaging your skin?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK