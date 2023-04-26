Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 784 new cases, one death

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 784 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the state health department bulletin said.


The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,63,626, as per the bulletin.



Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.


The state currently has 5,233 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

1,109 patients discharged today 80,09,885 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 26. The recovery rate in the state is 98.12 per cent, the bulletin said.

Also Read: With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals

Out of 8,69,37,321 laboratory samples 81,63,626 have been tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today

Since January 1, 2023, 90 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.22 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 13 per cent did not have any comorbidity.

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus Covid 19 maharashtra

