Mumbai reports 185 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,186

No death was reported on Wednesday, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,762, a BMC health bulletin said

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 185 new cases of Covid-19. The addition of the fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 11,62,322, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a health bulletin.

The city has been recently witnessing a sudden spike in the daily cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 191 Covid-19 cases and one death.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 234 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,41,374.

The city now has an active caseload of 1,186 patients, it further said.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 19 and April 25 was 0.0149 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.

So far, 188,39,139 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,845 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 4,722 days, as per civic data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra had on Tuesday reported 722 fresh Covid-19 cases and three fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 81,62,842 and the death toll to 1,48,507, the state health department said, the PTI reported.

The fresh cases rose thrice compared to Monday when 226 infections were recorded in the state.

At 328, the Mumbai circle reported the highest number of fresh cases on Tuesday, followed by 161 in Pune Circle, 160 in Nagpur circle, 24 in Latur circle, 23 in Kolhapur circle, 14 in Nashik circle, 11 in Akola circle and single case in Aurangabad circle, the health department bulletin on April 25 had said.

Nagpur, Latur and Mumbai circles reported a single fatality each on Tuesday, it stated.

