Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 89 new cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 89 Covid-19 cases and zero death, a health official said.
"The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 614 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.
State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.