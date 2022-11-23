Maharashtra FDA asks drug controller authorities to stop use of drug following patient's death

A person died at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai due to a suspected adverse drug reaction of the drug, said a senior official from FDA's Pune division on Wednesday. Orofer FCM injection is used to treat iron deficiency anaemia

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Maharashtra Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has asked all drug controller authorities in the country to stop the use of a particular batch of drug INJ OROFER FCM following the death of a patient at a Mumbai hospital.

A person died at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai due to a suspected adverse drug reaction of the drug, said a senior official from FDA's Pune division on Wednesday.

Orofer FCM injection is used to treat iron deficiency anaemia.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer, was asked to recall the particular batch of the drug, said S B Patil, Joint Commissioner (Drugs) FDA.

Also Read: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

The death of a person at Saifee Hospital was due to a suspected adverse reaction to this drug, he said.

As per the company, there could be spurious drugs available in the market in the name of INJ OROFER and because of such spurious drug the suspected adverse reaction might have taken place, he said.

He said the company also told the FDA that spurious versions of one of its other drugs was already being sold in the market.

"Mumbai FDA team is carrying out a probe in the matter," Patil said, adding that samples from the batch of the drug have been collected from the distributors and sent for analysis.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.