Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death

Updated on: 14 November,2022 07:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,692 after 25 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, Mumbai reported 15 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,675, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the health bulletin.


No death was reported on Monday.



"The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,692 after 25 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours," it further said.


The city now has 241 active cases, as per the health bulletin.

"Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent," it said.

