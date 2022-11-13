Mumbai reports 30 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 251

No death was reported on Sunday. The toll remained unchanged at 19,742, the BMC said in a bulletin
Representational Pic
Mumbai reported 30 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,660, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.
No death was reported on Sunday. The toll remained unchanged at 19,742, it said.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,667 after 68 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it further said.
The city now has 251 active cases, according to an official bulletin.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent, it said.
3,771 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 1,85,06,968.
The growth rate from November 6 to November 12 was at 0.004 per cent, the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 19,278 days, it further said.