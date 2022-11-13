×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 30 new Covid 19 cases active tally at 251

Mumbai reports 30 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 251

Updated on: 13 November,2022 08:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on Sunday. The toll remained unchanged at 19,742, the BMC said in a bulletin

Mumbai reports 30 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 251

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 30 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,660, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.


No death was reported on Sunday. The toll remained unchanged at 19,742, it said.



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,667 after 68 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it further said.


The city now has 251 active cases, according to an official bulletin.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent, it said.

3,771 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 1,85,06,968.

Also Read: Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death

The growth rate from November 6 to November 12 was at 0.004 per cent, the doubling rate in Mumbai is now 19,278 days, it further said.

Will Andheri (East) bypoll victory make Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp stronger in upcoming BMC polls?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai Coronavirus mumbai news maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK