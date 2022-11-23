×
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 14 new cases

Updated on: 23 November,2022 09:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate is 47,452 days

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 14 new cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases and zero death. Presently, there are 98 active cases in the city. The active case count dipped to 98 cases from 114 cases a day before.


"Around 30 patients got discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours," the BMC said.



The city's Covid-19 growth rate between November 16 and 22 is 0.002 per cent.

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate is 47,452 days.

(with inputs from PTI)

