Covid-19: Mumbai reports 14 new cases

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases and zero death. Presently, there are 98 active cases in the city. The active case count dipped to 98 cases from 114 cases a day before.
"Around 30 patients got discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours," the BMC said.
The city's Covid-19 growth rate between November 16 and 22 is 0.002 per cent.
The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate is 47,452 days.
