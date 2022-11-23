×
Thane: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore seized by FDA

Updated on: 23 November,2022 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The police said six persons, including the tempo driver, have been named as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered following the seizure

Seized stock by FDA Maharashtra. Pic/FDA


On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized banned tobacco products, including gutkha, worth more than rupees one crore crore from a tempo in Thane, as per the FDA official.


Suresh Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner of FDA, said, "The tempo in which the products were being transported was impounded and its driver detained. We acted on tip-off information given to us about the that banned gutkha and other tobacco products were being smuggled into Thane."



"The official spotted a tempo passing through the village and stopped it. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 1.08 crore," he said.

The police said six persons, including the tempo driver, have been named as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered following the seizure.

(with inputs from PTI)

