Thane: Banned tobacco products worth Rs 1 crore seized by FDA

The police said six persons, including the tempo driver, have been named as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered following the seizure
Seized stock by FDA Maharashtra. Pic/FDA
On Wednesday, Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized banned tobacco products, including gutkha, worth more than rupees one crore crore from a tempo in Thane, as per the FDA official.
Suresh Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner of FDA, said, "The tempo in which the products were being transported was impounded and its driver detained. We acted on tip-off information given to us about the that banned gutkha and other tobacco products were being smuggled into Thane."
Also Read: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications
"The official spotted a tempo passing through the village and stopped it. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 1.08 crore," he said.
The police said six persons, including the tempo driver, have been named as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered following the seizure.
(with inputs from PTI)