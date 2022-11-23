Mumbai: Traffic police announce diversions on Sion flyover every weekend till January 30 for road repair work

The following traffic regulations will be made effective between November 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023, on every weekend Saturday from 5 pm to every Monday till 6 am on a temporary basis
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is going to undertake the expansion of joint replacement work of the Sion flyover bridge. Due to said work, the vehicular traffic on the Sion flyover bridge will be diverted, as per Mumbai Traffic Police. The following traffic regulations will be made effective between November 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023, on every weekend Saturday from 5 pm to every Monday till 6 am on a temporary basis.
Here are the diversions and alternate arrangements done by Mumbai Traffic police.
Diversion Available: - North Bound [Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]
1. Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or South Mumbai shall take a right turn from Arora Junction towards Four Lane Road, take a right turn for Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sewree-Chembur Lind Road] Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and shall proceed by Ahuja bridge towards Thane or New Mumbai.
2 Heavy vehicles coming from South Mumbai towards Arora Junction didn’t have a right turn; however, by this order, a right turn is provided.
3. Heavy vehicles coming from Mazgaon Reay Road Kalachowki by Four lane Road shall take a left turn Under Wadala Bridge and shall proceed towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and towards Thane& New Mumbai.
4. Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or South Mumbai via BPT road shall go by Shiwari Link Road- Wadala Anik Depot -Ahuja Bridge, towards Thane &New Mumbai.
5. Vehicles coming towards Sion Hospital Junction Should take a left turn at Sion Hospital Junction and go by Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim and Bandra.
6. Heavy vehicles that were taking a left turn from Sion Circle to go towards road No-6 (R.L. Kelkar Marg) should take a left turn at Deshpande Chowk & shall go towards Sion railway station, L.B.S.road towards Kurla west or Bandra.
7. Heavy Vehicles coming from Mahim Kumbharwada towards Sion hospital junction shall take right turn to go towards M.G.Road-four lane road-right turn at Wadala Bridge to go towards Barkat ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti park Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge & to go towards Thane &New Mumbai.
Diversion Available - South Bound [Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]
1. Heavy vehicles coming from Eastern Expressway South Bound and wanting to go towards Bandra shall take a right turn & shall proceed through Santacruz- Chembur Link road- Surve junction through L.B.S.road & go towards Kacharpatti and Bandra.
2. Heavy vehicles coming from Thane & Mumbai taking a left turn from Eastern express High-Way shall proceed through Wadala-Anik depot, Shanti Nagar to Freeway and through BPT road shall go towards South Mumbai.
3. Vehicles coming from Thane & Navi Mumbai through Eastern Express High-Way shall take right turn at BKC Connector Bridge towards Bandra, Worli, Dharavi and South Mumbai.
No Parking and No Halting restrictions:
Parking of all types of Motor Vehicle on below-mentioned road shall be prohibited from 26th November To 30th January 2023 on Weekly Saturday 5pm to Monday 6 am
1. Sion Hospital to HighWay Apartment, North Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg & High-Way Apartment to Sion Hospital on South Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg.
2. On both side of Station road from Deshpande Chowk to Bhavna Bar and Restaurant
3. On both sides of road no. 8 from Sion Circle to road no. 29
4. On R.L.Kelkar Marg from Sion Circle to Swami Vallabhdas Marg
5. Sion Junction to Deshpande Chowk on North Bound & South Bound of Station Road,
6. On South Bound & North Bound of Sulochana Shetty Marg, from Sion Hospital to Railway Bridge
7. Around Sion Circle
No Entry for travels buses restrictions
No-Entry and No-Halting for all Private travel buses from Arora Junction to High-way
Apartment on North Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and Eastern Express Highway &
High-Way Apartment to Arora Junction on South Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and
Eastern Express Highway shall be prohibited from 26th November to 30th January 2023 on weekly
Saturday 5 pm to Monday 6 am
The diversion route for Private travels buses
Buses Coming from South Mumbai shall take a right turn from Arora Junction and shall go
towards Wadala bridge - Barkat Ali Naka-BPT- Wadala T.T- towards Thane & Panvel.