Mumbai: Traffic police announce diversions on Sion flyover every weekend till January 30 for road repair work

The following traffic regulations will be made effective between November 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023, on every weekend Saturday from 5 pm to every Monday till 6 am on a temporary basis

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is going to undertake the expansion of joint replacement work of the Sion flyover bridge. Due to said work, the vehicular traffic on the Sion flyover bridge will be diverted, as per Mumbai Traffic Police. The following traffic regulations will be made effective between November 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023, on every weekend Saturday from 5 pm to every Monday till 6 am on a temporary basis.

Here are the diversions and alternate arrangements done by Mumbai Traffic police.

Diversion Available: - North Bound [Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]

1. Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or South Mumbai shall take a right turn from Arora Junction towards Four Lane Road, take a right turn for Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sewree-Chembur Lind Road] Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and shall proceed by Ahuja bridge towards Thane or New Mumbai.

2 Heavy vehicles coming from South Mumbai towards Arora Junction didn’t have a right turn; however, by this order, a right turn is provided.

3. Heavy vehicles coming from Mazgaon Reay Road Kalachowki by Four lane Road shall take a left turn Under Wadala Bridge and shall proceed towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and towards Thane& New Mumbai.

4. Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or South Mumbai via BPT road shall go by Shiwari Link Road- Wadala Anik Depot -Ahuja Bridge, towards Thane &New Mumbai.

5. Vehicles coming towards Sion Hospital Junction Should take a left turn at Sion Hospital Junction and go by Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim and Bandra.

6. Heavy vehicles that were taking a left turn from Sion Circle to go towards road No-6 (R.L. Kelkar Marg) should take a left turn at Deshpande Chowk & shall go towards Sion railway station, L.B.S.road towards Kurla west or Bandra.

7. Heavy Vehicles coming from Mahim Kumbharwada towards Sion hospital junction shall take right turn to go towards M.G.Road-four lane road-right turn at Wadala Bridge to go towards Barkat ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti park Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge & to go towards Thane &New Mumbai.

Also Read: FDA asks controller authorities to stop use of drug following patient's death

Diversion Available - South Bound [Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]

1. Heavy vehicles coming from Eastern Expressway South Bound and wanting to go towards Bandra shall take a right turn & shall proceed through Santacruz- Chembur Link road- Surve junction through L.B.S.road & go towards Kacharpatti and Bandra.

2. Heavy vehicles coming from Thane & Mumbai taking a left turn from Eastern express High-Way shall proceed through Wadala-Anik depot, Shanti Nagar to Freeway and through BPT road shall go towards South Mumbai.

3. Vehicles coming from Thane & Navi Mumbai through Eastern Express High-Way shall take right turn at BKC Connector Bridge towards Bandra, Worli, Dharavi and South Mumbai.



No Parking and No Halting restrictions:

Parking of all types of Motor Vehicle on below-mentioned road shall be prohibited from 26th November To 30th January 2023 on Weekly Saturday 5pm to Monday 6 am

1. Sion Hospital to HighWay Apartment, North Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg & High-Way Apartment to Sion Hospital on South Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg.

2. On both side of Station road from Deshpande Chowk to Bhavna Bar and Restaurant

3. On both sides of road no. 8 from Sion Circle to road no. 29

4. On R.L.Kelkar Marg from Sion Circle to Swami Vallabhdas Marg

5. Sion Junction to Deshpande Chowk on North Bound & South Bound of Station Road,

6. On South Bound & North Bound of Sulochana Shetty Marg, from Sion Hospital to Railway Bridge

7. Around Sion Circle

No Entry for travels buses restrictions

No-Entry and No-Halting for all Private travel buses from Arora Junction to High-way

Apartment on North Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and Eastern Express Highway &

High-Way Apartment to Arora Junction on South Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and

Eastern Express Highway shall be prohibited from 26th November to 30th January 2023 on weekly

Saturday 5 pm to Monday 6 am

The diversion route for Private travels buses

Buses Coming from South Mumbai shall take a right turn from Arora Junction and shall go

towards Wadala bridge - Barkat Ali Naka-BPT- Wadala T.T- towards Thane & Panvel.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 9 Submit Request