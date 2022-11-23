×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
Mumbai: One arrested for cheating actor Annu Kapoor in online fraud
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Traffic police announce diversions on Sion flyover every weekend till January 30 for road repair work

Mumbai: Traffic police announce diversions on Sion flyover every weekend till January 30 for road repair work

Updated on: 23 November,2022 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

The following traffic regulations will be made effective between November 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023, on every weekend Saturday from 5 pm to every Monday till 6 am on a temporary basis

Mumbai: Traffic police announce diversions on Sion flyover every weekend till January 30 for road repair work

File Photo


The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is going to undertake the expansion of joint replacement work of the Sion flyover bridge. Due to said work, the vehicular traffic on the Sion flyover bridge will be diverted, as per Mumbai Traffic Police. The following traffic regulations will be made effective between November 26, 2022 to January 30, 2023, on every weekend Saturday from 5 pm to every Monday till 6 am on a temporary basis.


 Here are the diversions and alternate arrangements done by Mumbai Traffic police.



Diversion Available: - North Bound [Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]


1. Heavy vehicles coming from Mumbai Dock or South Mumbai shall take a right turn from Arora Junction towards Four Lane Road, take a right turn for Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Barkat Ali Dargah Road [Sewree-Chembur Lind Road] Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot road and shall proceed by Ahuja bridge towards Thane or New Mumbai.

 2 Heavy vehicles coming from South Mumbai towards Arora Junction didn’t have a right turn; however, by this order, a right turn is provided.

3. Heavy vehicles coming from Mazgaon Reay Road Kalachowki by Four lane Road shall take a left turn Under Wadala Bridge and shall proceed towards Barkat Ali Naka, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge and towards Thane& New Mumbai.

4. Vehicles coming from Bombay Port Trust or South Mumbai via BPT road shall go by Shiwari Link Road- Wadala Anik Depot -Ahuja Bridge, towards Thane &New Mumbai.

5. Vehicles coming towards Sion Hospital Junction Should take a left turn at Sion Hospital Junction and go by Sulochana Shetty Marg to go towards Mahim and Bandra.

6. Heavy vehicles that were taking a left turn from Sion Circle to go towards road No-6 (R.L. Kelkar Marg) should take a left turn at Deshpande Chowk & shall go towards Sion railway station, L.B.S.road towards Kurla west or Bandra.

7. Heavy Vehicles coming from Mahim Kumbharwada towards Sion hospital junction shall take right turn to go towards M.G.Road-four lane road-right turn at Wadala Bridge to go towards Barkat ali, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti park Anik Depot, Ahuja Bridge & to go towards Thane &New Mumbai.

Also Read: FDA asks controller authorities to stop use of drug following patient's death

Diversion Available - South Bound [Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road]

1. Heavy vehicles coming from Eastern Expressway South Bound and wanting to go towards Bandra shall take a right turn & shall proceed through Santacruz- Chembur Link road- Surve junction through L.B.S.road & go towards Kacharpatti and Bandra.

2. Heavy vehicles coming from Thane & Mumbai taking a left turn from Eastern express High-Way shall proceed through Wadala-Anik depot, Shanti Nagar to Freeway and through BPT road shall go towards South Mumbai.  

3. Vehicles coming from Thane & Navi Mumbai through Eastern Express High-Way shall take right turn at BKC Connector Bridge towards Bandra, Worli, Dharavi and South Mumbai.


No Parking and No Halting restrictions:

Parking of all types of Motor Vehicle on below-mentioned road shall be prohibited from 26th November To 30th January 2023 on Weekly Saturday 5pm to Monday 6 am

1. Sion Hospital to HighWay Apartment, North Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg & High-Way Apartment to Sion Hospital on South Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg.

2. On both side of Station road from Deshpande Chowk to Bhavna Bar and Restaurant

3. On both sides of road no. 8 from Sion Circle to road no. 29

4. On R.L.Kelkar Marg from Sion Circle to Swami Vallabhdas Marg

5. Sion Junction to Deshpande Chowk on North Bound & South Bound of Station Road,

6. On South Bound & North Bound of Sulochana Shetty Marg, from Sion Hospital to Railway Bridge

7. Around Sion Circle

 

No Entry for travels buses restrictions

No-Entry and No-Halting for all Private travel buses from Arora Junction to High-way

Apartment on North Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and Eastern Express Highway &

High-Way Apartment to Arora Junction on South Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg and

Eastern Express Highway shall be prohibited from 26th November to 30th January 2023 on weekly

Saturday 5 pm to Monday 6 am

 

The diversion route for Private travels buses

Buses Coming from South Mumbai shall take a right turn from Arora Junction and shall go

towards Wadala bridge - Barkat Ali Naka-BPT- Wadala T.T- towards Thane & Panvel.

Is it sweater season in Mumbai already?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news sion mumbai traffic

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK