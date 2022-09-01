Covid-19: Mumbai reports 272 new cases and four deaths

Of the 272 new patients, 26 were symptomatic
Representative image. Pic/Istock
On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 272 new Covid-19 cases, and four deaths, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.
As many as 834 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking their cumulative tally to 11,21,702. Presently there are 3,691 active cases in the city, the BMC bulletin mentioned.
Also Read: Mumbai: Auto driver held for stealing coconuts from shop in Powai
Of the 272 new patients, 26 were symptomatic and hospitalized, out of which only three were on oxygen support.
A total of 5,980 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.