Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body

Test positivity doubles in December compared to Nov

BMC headquarters. File Pic

BMC`s health department claims there is no need to panic In December, 34 patients tested positive for COVID-19; The civic health department is yet to perform the genome sequencing of test samples

Even as the test positivity rate of COVID-19 more than doubled in the city compared to November 2023, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s health department claims there is no need to panic as the situation is unlike the past. In December, 34 patients tested positive for COVID-19; however, the civic health department is yet to perform the genome sequencing of test samples.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday at the civic headquarters, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde said that the new variant, JN.1, was found in a patient in Thane and another in Sindhudurg district. We are ready with the necessary health arrangements in Mumbai. The test positivity rate of COVID-19 was 3.3 per cent on December 21, 2023. While the test positivity rate in November was 1.6 per cent. Of the 34 patients who tested positive in December, 86 per cent resided in high-rise buildings. This may be due to more testing in high-rises, Dr Shinde said.

“Currently, there is no need to make it compulsory to wear masks. Nor is it necessary to start testing at public places such as railway stations. The testing will be conducted as per the guidelines of the Central and state governments,” Dr Shinde said and added that the health department would undertake to perform genome sequencing of the test samples from the 34 patients.

“There are 5,505 beds reserved for COVID-19 in 16 civic-run hospitals and arrangements can be made for separate beds in 114 private hospitals. Seven Hills Hospital is reserved only for COVID-19. We have previous data and systems that can help us to increase our capacity. We have the necessary stock of medicines, masks, PPE kits and medical equipment as per the need,’ Dr Shinde said.