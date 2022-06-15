Covid-19: At 1,724, cases in Mumbai jump by 600 in a day; 2 succumb

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to the bulletin, both the patients who succumbed to the infection were women above 60 years with comorbidities

Pic/Ashish Raje


Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,724 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise of over 600 compared to Monday, and two fatalities due to the infection, the civic bulletin said.

With this, Mumbai’s tally of infections climbed to 10,83,589 and the Covid-19 death toll to 19,575, it said.




Tuesday is the eighth consecutive day when Mumbai reported Covid-19 cases in four digits. The positivity rate stands at 15.65 per cent as of Tuesday.


