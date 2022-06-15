Covid-19: At 1,724, cases in Mumbai jump by 600 in a day; 2 succumb

According to the bulletin, both the patients who succumbed to the infection were women above 60 years with comorbidities

Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,724 fresh Covid-19 cases, a rise of over 600 compared to Monday, and two fatalities due to the infection, the civic bulletin said.

With this, Mumbai’s tally of infections climbed to 10,83,589 and the Covid-19 death toll to 19,575, it said.

Tuesday is the eighth consecutive day when Mumbai reported Covid-19 cases in four digits. The positivity rate stands at 15.65 per cent as of Tuesday.

A day earlier, the metropolis had logged 1,118 cases but no fatality. Earlier, Mumbai had reported two fatalities due to Covid-19 on June 12.

According to the bulletin, both the patients who succumbed to the infection were women above 60 years with comorbidities.

Mumbai’s tally of active cases climbed to 11,813. The growth rate of cases jumped over 0.149 per cent between June 7-13, as per the bulletin. The doubling rate of cases is 458 days.

With 11,065 tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,73,11,008, the bulletin said. A day before about 9,600 tests were conducted.

Out of the 1,724 new patients, 1,649 are asymptomatic while 75 symptomatic patients have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, five patients are on Oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Of the 24,861 hospital beds in Mumbai, only 429 beds remain occupied.

A total of 1,240 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the metropolis to 10,52,201.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,956 fresh cases and four new deaths, while the active tally crossed the 18,000-mark, the health department said.

With these additions, the state’s Covid-19 tally reached 79,15,418, while the death toll increased to 1,47,875, the department said in a bulletin.

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,885 cases and one fatality.

The bulletin said 2,165 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,49,276 and leaving the state with 18,267 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.90 per cent.

Nandurbar is the only district with no active case of Covid-19 as of now.

Two patients of BA.5 sub-variant (of Omicron strain) of SARS-CoV2, which causes Covid-19, were reported from Thane, the bulletin said. One of the patients is a 25-year-old woman and the other is a man aged 32 and they have been vaccinated against coronavirus, it said. These patients were found to be infected with Covid-19 on May 28 and 30 and both of them recovered in home isolation, the department said.

Apart from the two deaths reported in Mumbai, the remaining two deaths in the state were reported from Vasai-Virarand Satara district, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 1.86 per cent. The bulletin said 36,911 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours.

79,15,418

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

2,592

Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

2

No of deaths in city on Tuesday

1,240

Patients recovered and discharged in city on Tuesday

