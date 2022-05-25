Covid-19: Mumbai logs 218 new cases; active count at 1,430

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 218 COVID-19 cases, which is a substantial rise from the 150 cases registered a day earlier, taking the tally in the metropolis to 10,63,276, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.
Out of 218 new COVID-19 patients, 201 were asymptomatic, while none of the 17 who were hospitalised needed oxygen support, the official said, adding that just 48 of the 24,488 hospital beds earmarked for the pandemic are currently occupied.
It was also the eighth consecutive day when the addition to the tally was above the 100-mark, he pointed out.
The recovery count increased by 158 in the past 24 hours to touch 10,42,280, taking the active caseload in the city to 1,430, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
BMC data showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the caseload doubling time stood at 3,914 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between May 17 and 23 was 0.017 per cent.
With 7.320 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the city went up to 1,70,79,241, as per civic data.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 338 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 9, taking the tally in the state to 78,83,348, while one death put the toll at 1,47,857, an official said.
The addition to the tally on March 9 was 359, while it was 208 on Monday, the official pointed out.
Tlone death was reported in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said. MMR reported 279 cases.
So far, 77,33,452 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 276 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 2,039 active cases.
State health department data showed that Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur Hingoli, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia had no active cases at present.
It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98. 10 per cent, the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state increased by 37,782 in the last 24 hours to reach 8,07,60,405.
