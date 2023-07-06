Covid-19: Mumbai records two new cases and one death

Mumbai on Thursday reported two new Covid-19 cases and one death, the BMC's public health department bulletin said

Mumbai on Thursday reported two new Covid-19 cases and one death, the BMC's public health department bulletin said.

68-year-old male with comorbidities -- Gastrointestinal Haemorrhage was reported death.

The bulletin also stated that four patients recovered. The recovery count increased to 11,44,173.

The recovery rate of patients in Mumbai city is 98.03 per cent.

Mumbai presently has 21 active cases.

"In the last 24 hours, 625 tests have been conducted in the city," the official release stated.

Doubling rate of Mumbai is 261,833 days.