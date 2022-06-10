Covid-19: At 1,956, Mumbai reports over 1,000 cases fourth day in a row

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 08:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the first ten days of June, the city has reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May.

Representative image


Mumbai on Friday reported 1,956 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The city added 254 cases in the past 24 hours, an increase of nearly 15 per cent in infections. This is the highest daily rise in infections since January 23, a BMC official said. It is also the fourth day in a row that Mumbai has registered over 1,000 cases.

On June 9, the city had reported 1,702 cases and one fatality. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has logged 3,081 cases, which is the highest in nearly four months. The state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death on June 9. The number of active cases in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329.


