Cybercrime laws need urgent change: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Alarmed by breadth and reach of cyber criminals, police chief sends proposal to home department seeking stringent revisions, as existing laws are toothless

Representative Image


Cybercrimes should be dealt with under a separate law with provisions for stringent action. This is the crux of a proposal sent by Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Pandey to the state home ministry. Jolted by a series of mid-day reports on the harassment of borrowers of loan apps, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil talked of amending the law last week. Pandey has been a staunch advocate of a new cybercrime law for a long time.

Pandey told mid-day, “There is no law to deal with the cybercrime cases and fraudsters are taking advantage of the same. The provisions made in the existing law are not enough to deal with such cases and take stringent action. I have sent a proposal to the government explaining the need for a cybercrime act.”




This newspaper has been consistently highlighting the dark side of cybercrimes, particularly by loan appsThis newspaper has been consistently highlighting the dark side of cybercrimes, particularly by loan apps


