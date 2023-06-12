Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF deploys two more teams in Mumbai as precautionary measure

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two additional teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure after reports of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to make landfall in Kutch district of adjoining Gujarat on June 15

File Photo/PTI

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two additional teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure after reports of Cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to make landfall in Kutch district of adjoining Gujarat on June 15.

Officials said that the NDRF teams, in addition to three already deployed in the metropolis, have been stationed at Andheri and Kanjurmarg areas in the western and eastern suburbs, respectively.

"We have deployed two teams in addition to the three that are already available in Mumbai as a precautionary measure," the official said, adding teams of the disaster response force based in Pune have been kept on standby.

He said the NDRF has also moved four teams to Gujarat to tackle the possible fallout from the cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed some incidents of tree falls due to high velocity of winds since Sunday night, a civic official said.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' was likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Earlier today Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

An IMD release mentioned of storm surge warning in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Morbi districts of Gujarat and said a storm surge of about 2 -3 m above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate the low-lying areas of the districts during the time of landfall.

"Damage expected over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi & Junagarh & Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15. Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to Pucca houses. The potential threat from flying objects," it said.

The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is very likely to move nearly northward till June 14 morning, then move north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting to review the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert on Sunday for cyclones across Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against possible cyclones.

Biparjoy which is about to make landfall at the Kutchh and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat as well as in Pakistan on Thursday. (Agencies)