Cyclone Biparjoy hits shops along beach at Ganpatipule

Effects of Cyclone Biparjoy were witnessed at Ganpatipule in Ratnagiri as giant waves lashed the beach of the coastal town on Thursday, following which water entered shops in the area.

According to locals, due to a sudden rise in sea levels, the shops along the shore have sustained extensive damage from tidal flooding. Additionally, a high tide warning has been issued for Friday.

The sea water in Ganpatipule quickly entered the shops and belongings of several tourists too were washed away.

It is said that because of Cyclone Biparjoy, conditions might have changed the inter-ocean flow which resulted in the sea level rise.

Lifeguards are present on the beach and a safety warning has also been issued to tourists to not venture into the sea.