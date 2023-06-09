Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall in city for next three days

Several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will be receiving light to moderate rainfall for the next three days

Several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar will be receiving light to moderate rainfall for the next three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, while Mumbai will receive light rainfall for the next three to four days; Thane and Palghar will be receiving thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at one or two places on June 11 and 12.

On June 9, the IMD also stated that there is a possibility of thunderstorms along with light rainfall in several districts of Maharashtra in the next two days.

On June 9, IMD Mumbai issued a warning, stating, "Thunderstorm accompanied with light spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Maharashtra. Take precautions while moving out."

No warning related to heavy rainfall was issued for Mumbai till June 13. The IMD statement stated that Mumbai will receive light rainfall and thunderstorms very likely this week.

The IMD warning also suggested thunderstorms in Maharashtra's Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts on June 9 and 10.