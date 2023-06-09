Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2023 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days.


The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said, reported ANI.


"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," it tweeted.


 

Earlier in a bulletin, the weather department said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."

The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier.

With inputs from ANI

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when more inputs are received)

