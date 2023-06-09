The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," it tweeted.

VSCS BIPARJOY lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, near latitude 14.7N and longitude 66.2E, about 820 km west of Goa, 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi. To intensify further during next 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/GZiobKI8ed — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2023

The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier.

With inputs from ANI

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when more inputs are received)