Cyrus Mistry death: Business world lost one of brightest stars, says Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Updated on: 04 September,2022 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen, the governor said.

Cyrus Mistry. File Pic- AFP


Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon in Cyrus Mistry who was killed in a car crash near Mumbai.


Mistry (54) was killed on Sunday afternoon when his car hit a road divider on a bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai.

"The news of the untimely demise of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry is shocking beyond words. Cyrus Mistry who represented one of the most successful business families in India had created his distinct mark in the world of business and commerce with his intelligence and acumen," the governor said.


It is most unfortunate that he passed away just about two months after the demise of his illustrious father Pallonji Mistry. With his demise, the world of business has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon, he said in a Raj Bhavan release.

