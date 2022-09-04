PM Modi remembers Cyrus Mistry as promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider.

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. Pic- Hanif Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.

"The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a Twitter post.

Police said there were four people including a woman in the car. Two people died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Read: Cyrus Mistry death: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the death of Mistry.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss... My heartfelt tribute," said CM Shinde.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed condolences on Mistry's death.

"Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace," tweeted Gadkari.

Taking to Twitter, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "Devastating news. My brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise.

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

