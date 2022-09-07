Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes to send car's ECM to Germany for analysis, says official

Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday said it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the car crash.

The car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling. File Pic

Luxury carmaker Mercedez-Benz India is sending the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident recently, to Germany for analysis, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The company's report is expected in the next few days and will help shed light on issues like mechanical faults and driver error, the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

There is a chance that we may get the report as early as Friday, the official said.

Asked about reports that the car was speeding at 130-140 kmph, the official said only the ECM analysis will be able to shed light on the exact speed of the car when it crashed into a divider on the Surya river bridge in Palghar district, around 100 km from Mumbai, on Sunday.

Most high-end cars have the Electronic Control Module which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid.

An engine control unit, also called the engine control module, is an electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps.

Police have also written to the Central Road Research Institute for road safety audit, the official said.

Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday said it is cooperating with the authorities investigating the car crash.

While Mistry (54) and his friend Jehangir Pandole were killed, two other occupants of the Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car survived. Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) -- suffered injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, the official said.

