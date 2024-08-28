A total of 238 Govindas suffered injuries. While 32 revellers were admitted to various hospitals, two were treated at OPDs; 204 others were discharged post-treatment, the civic body said

More than 200 'Govindas' or youngsters involved in forming human pyramids as part of the Dahi Handi celebrations were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday, with 32 admitted to various hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The Dahi Handi, a part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, saw enthusiastic participation by revellers. The festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the Dahi Handi celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

CM Eknath Shinde attends a Dahi Handi event in Thane

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who attended a Dahi Handi event at Tembhi Naka in neighbouring Thane city, said his mentor Anand Dighe had revitalised the festival, bolstering traditions and community spirit.

He noted that state administration had lifted restrictions imposed during the MVA's rule by allowing free and safe Dahi Handi celebrations.

Shinde assured that the government was taking comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and success of Dahi Handi events.

Fifteen Govinda revellers sustained injuries while forming human pyramids till 10 PM on Tuesday in Thane city.

Dahi Handi in Mumbai

Several prominent 'Govinda Pathaks' (groups) tried to form nine and 10-tier human pyramids at several locations in Mumbai.

In the wake of cases of sexual assault reported in parts of Maharashtra and elsewhere, several Govinda groups also displayed social messages on banners and posters while breaking Dahi Handis in Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and other places.

Several all-women Govinda groups also tried to break Dahi Handis.

The festivities caused traffic snarls in many areas of the city as Dahi Handis were hung at prominent intersections and junctions, and haphazardly parked two-wheelers and other vehicles belonging to Govinda groups added to the woes.

The BEST diverted or short-terminated as many as 55 bus routes across the city.

Dahi Handis sponsored by politicians

Dahi Handis sponsored by politicians in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, were crowd-pullers due to the presence of celebrities and entertainment programmes. Besides this, rewards running into lakhs of rupees were announced for these events to attract Govinda Pathaks.

Prominent politician-cum-sponsors include BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Ghatkopar), Shiv Sena MLAs Prakash Surve (Magathane), and BJP leader Santosh Pande (Parel) in Mumbai, while in Thane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Tembhi Naka), Shiv Sena leaders Pratap Sarnaik (Vartak Nagar), Ravindra Phatak (Raghunath Nagar), and MNS leader Avinash Jadhav (Naupada) hosted Dahi Handi celebrations events.

During a BJP leader's event at Jamboree Maidan in Worli, a team of Govindas showcased a scene of the 'assassination of Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' by forming a four-tier pyramid.

Some politicians also tried to break Dahi Handis in Mumbai.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya attempted to break a Dahi Handi by climbing a four-tier pyramid at Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs.

The beating of traditional drums and accompaniment of popular Bollywood songs at every nook and corner of the city kept the festive spirit high, particularly in Mumbai's Marathi-dominated pockets like Parel, Lalbaug, Worli, Dadar, Bhandup, Mulund, Goregaon and Andheri.

More than 11,000 police personnel were deployed for security and law and order.

