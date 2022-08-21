Breaking News
Dalit student death in Rajasthan: Mulund bandh gets mixed response

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Indra Kumar Meghwal, a Class III student of Saraswati Vidhay Mandir in Surana village, in Jalore was beaten up by his teacher on July 20, allegedly for touching a drinking water pot and succumbed to his injuries on August 14

Pic/Rajesh Gupta


The call for Mulund bandh following the death of a child in Rajasthan received mixed response as the west part shut down, and the east remained unaffected. The Republican Party of India and Nationalist Congress Party had given a call for bandh on Saturday.


Indra Kumar Meghwal, a Class III student of Saraswati Vidhay Mandir in Surana village, in Jalore was beaten up by his teacher on July 20, allegedly for touching a drinking water pot and succumbed to his injuries on August 14.

On Saturday morning, a protest rally was held, which was attended by hundreds of citizens, including school children. “We didn’t force every shopkeeper to keep the shutter down, it was voluntary, and many showed support,” said Amit Patil, NCP leader from Mulund.

