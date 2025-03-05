The notice, signed by 11 MLCs, was submitted to legislative secretary Jitendra Bhole and a copy has been marked to legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, he said

Neelam Gorhe. Pic/X

Listen to this article Days after her 'Mercedes cars for posts' charge, Opposition gives no-confidence notice against Neelam Gorhe x 00:00

The Opposition has given a notice to move a no-confidence motion against Maharashtra legislative council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice, signed by 11 MLCs, was submitted to legislative secretary Jitendra Bhole and a copy has been marked to legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, he said, reported PTI.

The notice states that Gorhe, a Shiv Sena member, has lost the confidence of the House, Parab said.

Sena (UBT) member of legislative council (MLS) Sunil Shinde said all eleven opposition members have signed the notice.

Last month, Gorhe had drawn sharp reactions from Sena (UBT) with her claim at a Marathi literary meet that posts in the undivided Shiv Sena, then headed by Uddhav Thackeray, were obtained through corrupt means, including the gifting of Mercedes cars, reported PTI.

Gorhe, who is serving her fourth term as MLC, was once known to enjoy Thackeray's confidence. After the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022, she initially sided with Thackeray but later switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena. Since then, ties between Sena (UBT) leaders and Gorhe have not been cordial.

Police step up security outside Neelam Gorhe's home after Shiv Sena (UBT) protests on remarks

Mumbai Police have stepped up security outside the official residence of Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of her controversial remarks made at a literary meet, officers said.

According to news agency PTI, Gorhe, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena, is facing flak from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray for her remarks that posts in the undivided regional party were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.

She made the comments on February 22 while speaking at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in New Delhi. The Shiv Sena (UBT) came into existence following a split in the original party in 2022.

Her remarks caused an uproar in the state politics, and protests were staged by Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters at various places, PTI reported.

To avoid any untoward incident, the police have stepped up security outside Gorhe's official residence in south Mumbai, an officer said.

According to PTI, the number of on-duty police personnel was increased, and barricades were placed outside her official bungalow located near Mantralaya (state secretariat).

(With inputs from PTI)