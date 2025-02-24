Breaking News
Police step up security outside Neelam Gorhe's home after protests
Police step up security outside Neelam Gorhe's home after Shiv Sena (UBT) protests on remarks

Updated on: 24 February,2025 10:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council is facing flak from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for her remarks that posts in undivided Shiv Sena were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars

Police step up security outside Neelam Gorhe's home after Shiv Sena (UBT) protests on remarks

Mumbai Police have stepped up security outside the official residence of Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of her controversial remarks made at a literary meet, officers said on Monday.


According to news agency PTI, Gorhe, who belongs to the ruling Shiv Sena, is facing flak from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray for her remarks that posts in the undivided regional party were obtained through corrupt means, including gifting of Mercedes cars.


She made the comments on February 22 while speaking at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet in New Delhi. The Shiv Sena (UBT) came into existence following a split in the original party in 2022.


Her remarks caused an uproar in the state politics, and protests were staged by Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters at various places, PTI reported.

To avoid any untoward incident, the police have stepped up security outside Gorhe's official residence in south Mumbai, an officer said.

According to PTI, the number of on-duty police personnel was increased, and barricades were placed outside her official bungalow located near Mantralaya (state secretariat).

Sharad Pawar slams Gorhe for 'Mercedes for posts' remarks

As the high-security zone also houses residences of some state ministers, Riot Control Police (RCP) and their vehicles are usually parked in the area along with local cops, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Gorhe for her "Mercedes for posts" corruption jibe aimed at Thackeray.

"Gorhe's comments are foolish. She should not have talked about non-existing issues. If she wanted to make that particular statement only, then she should not have come to that event," Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.

He pointed out that Gorhe first became an MLC when she was part of an outfit led by Prakash Ambedkar, then joined the undivided NCP before moving onto the undivided Shiv Sena and finally to the Eknath Shinde faction of the party.

"People will judge whether she has shown any consistency in her political affiliations," Pawar said.

Hitting out at her, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said it was not appropriate for a literary meet to be used for such political mudslinging. He also questioned if the meet was held under "political pressure".

"However, I do not approve of the allegations that literary dais was misused for political mudslinging," Pawar said in a reference to Raut's letter to Usha Tambe, chairperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal.

(With PTI inputs) 

 

