At the 98th All India Marathi Literary Festival held recently in Delhi, the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council claimed that posts within Shiv Sena (UBT) were obtained through monetary means, including gifting of Mercedes cars

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Sunday hit out at Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Neelam Gorhe for accusing Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) of corruption.

Speaking at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Festival held recently in Delhi, Gorhe, the deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, claimed that positions within Shiv Sena (UBT) were secured through monetary means, including the gifting of Mercedes cars.

According to news agency PTI, Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, said that Gorhe lacked an understanding of party dynamics and was someone "who only filled forms for four terms".

"My party has never asked me for a single rupee. I rose from being an ordinary worker in rural areas to LoP in the Council. If what Gorhe said was true, there would have been a line of Mercedes vehicles at Matoshree (the Bandra residence of Uddhav Thackeray)," he said.

According to PTI, Danve questioned the appropriateness of using literary conferences to make political allegations.

Meanwhile, Sushma Andhare, who is also from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, said the MLC had spent 30 years in the undivided Shiv Sena and had significant influence over appointments.

"If she claims corruption exists, she should account for her own earnings during her tenure. Gorhe must disclose how much she had profited from her long association with the party," Andhare said, according to PTI.

Fate of Uddhav Thackeray's party to soon be worse than that of MNS: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Minister and leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Yogesh Kadam, on Friday predicted that the fate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) would soon be worse than that of the MNS. He claimed that several Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries were quitting, and the party was headed for failure in the upcoming local body elections.

Speaking to PTI, Kadam, who serves as the Minister of State for Home in the Devendra Fadnavis government, said, "A lot of his companions have left and I think Uddhavji's (political) end is near. The situation of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the future will be worse than that of MNS. They will be finished in the local body elections."

Kadam also noted that no Shiv Sainik could digest Uddhav Thackeray's meeting with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and his decision to join hands with the party to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In response to the departure of several party members, Uddhav Thackeray expressed his surprise, likening his situation to the people of Japan, who are startled when there are no tremors.

(With PTI inputs)