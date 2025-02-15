Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik's initiative brings traffic relief at Dahisar checkpoint

The measures implemented by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik have led to smoother traffic movement, alleviating the daily struggle of motorists

Commuters passing through the Dahisar checkpost can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the persistent traffic congestion at the toll plaza has significantly reduced.

The measures implemented by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik have led to smoother traffic movement, alleviating the daily struggle of motorists.

Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik had taken a hands-on approach to tackling the issue, conducting three on-site inspections and closely monitoring the implementation of proposed solutions.

As part of the new measures, only two lanes on each side of the checkpoint are now designated for heavy vehicles, while the remaining lanes have been cleared for light vehicles to pass through without hindrance. Additionally, clear signages have been installed at 500-meter intervals to guide motorists and prevent unnecessary slowdowns.

To further ease congestion, heavy vehicles heading toward Mumbai are being halted near Mira-Bhayander between 8 AM and 11 AM, preventing them from blocking the road by parking along the highway. Sarnaik has also issued a stern warning that if congestion persists, the toll plaza may be restricted to a single lane, ensuring maximum road space for smooth traffic flow.

Expressing his gratitude to transport and traffic police officers, Minister Sarnaik said that the a need for continued vigilance to prevent future traffic snarls. He has instructed the concerned contractors to maintain strict enforcement of these measures to ensure a permanent resolution to the problem.

With these steps in place, the Dahisar checkpoint bottleneck is finally easing, offering much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters.