Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaiks initiative brings traffic relief at Dahisar checkpoint

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik's initiative brings traffic relief at Dahisar checkpoint

Updated on: 15 February,2025 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The measures implemented by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik have led to smoother traffic movement, alleviating the daily struggle of motorists

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik's initiative brings traffic relief at Dahisar checkpoint

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik's initiative brings traffic relief at Dahisar checkpoint
x
00:00

Commuters passing through the Dahisar checkpost can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the persistent traffic congestion at the toll plaza has significantly reduced. 


The measures implemented by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik have led to smoother traffic movement, alleviating the daily struggle of motorists.


Maharashtra Minister Sarnaik had taken a hands-on approach to tackling the issue, conducting three on-site inspections and closely monitoring the implementation of proposed solutions. 


As part of the new measures, only two lanes on each side of the checkpoint are now designated for heavy vehicles, while the remaining lanes have been cleared for light vehicles to pass through without hindrance. Additionally, clear signages have been installed at 500-meter intervals to guide motorists and prevent unnecessary slowdowns.

To further ease congestion, heavy vehicles heading toward Mumbai are being halted near Mira-Bhayander between 8 AM and 11 AM, preventing them from blocking the road by parking along the highway. Sarnaik has also issued a stern warning that if congestion persists, the toll plaza may be restricted to a single lane, ensuring maximum road space for smooth traffic flow.

Expressing his gratitude to transport and traffic police officers, Minister Sarnaik said that the a need for continued vigilance to prevent future traffic snarls. He has instructed the concerned contractors to maintain strict enforcement of these measures to ensure a permanent resolution to the problem.

With these steps in place, the Dahisar checkpoint bottleneck is finally easing, offering much-needed relief to thousands of daily commuters.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dahisar Dahisar Toll Naka maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK