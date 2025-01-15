The legislastor said the airport official who was supposed to print his boarding pass did not keep it ready before his arrival despite being informed about it, which led him to miss his flight

A porter at Mumbai Airport was allegedly verbally abused on January 9 by Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition of the Legislative Council (upper house).

According to sources, the complainant works as a porter with an agency that provides services to the airport and has not been directly recruited by the airport.

"On the evening of January 9, Danve was scheduled to take a flight to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar from Mumbai Airport and was running late. By the time he reached the airport, the flight was already on the taxiway. His boarding pass had not been prepared by the person assigned for it owing to which the legislator missed his flight. Danve got furious and started abusing the porter as the boarding pass was not ready," a source said.

Danve was scheduled to fly on IndiGO flight 6E5392 (BOM - IXU). The flight was scheduled to leave at 7.25 PM but was delayed and left the boarding gate at 9.12 pm, eventually taking off at 9.39 pm, sources said.

When mid-day spoke to Danve about the incident, he said, “According to protocol, my office had already intimated the airport about the travel plan. Usually according to protocol, the airport officials inform the airline of the travel plan and keep things ready before our arrival. My PA (personal assistant) called the airport at 2.30 pm, then again at 4.30 pm and once more at 5 pm. My PA was informed all the three times that everything was in place. We had also blocked seat 1A of the aircraft for my travel.”

He added, “When i arrived at the airport, I found out that the airline was not aware of my travel plan. Usually when I travel, the airline is always aware of my travel plan as the airport staff informs about it. Also, the airport official who was supposed to print my boarding pass did not keep it ready before my arrival. We went to the boarding gate. I could see the aircraft in front of me but the boarding gate was closed. And as I did not have a boarding pass, I was not allowed inside. If I knew that this would have happened, I would have printed the boarding pass myself. My office books tickets and other facilities. How difficult would it have been for me to print the boarding pass?”

The legislator admitted that he had indeed used abusive language while expressing his anger. "That person is someone who regularly receives me at the airport and I know him. I was angry as I had to miss my flight due to negligence. I used three-four abusive words but did not raise my hand on him at any point of time. I was angry. Later, his senior officials came to the spot and started the process of initiating action against this individual. I requested the officials to not initiate action against him or terminate him from his job and I also informed them that I do not wish to file an official complaint against him,” he told mid-day.

Later, Danve completed the formalities of the mobile boarding pass cancellation and left the airport. He also shared a photo of this receipt with midday.